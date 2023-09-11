Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Jong-un #Russia

N. Korean leader to 'soon' visit Russia for summit with Putin: KCNA

20:16 September 11, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will "soon" visit Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

"Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit," the official Korean Central News Agency reported, without specifying on the timing of the visit.

The New York Times reported last week that Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok, possibly by armored train this month, for talks with Putin to discuss the North's potential supply of its artillery shells and other weaponry for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK