(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had left for Russia by his train on Sunday afternoon, Pyongyang's state media confirmed Tuesday, a day after North Korea said Kim will "soon" visit Russia for talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Kim was accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
Still, it remains unknown exactly when and where Kim and Putin will hold their meeting. The Kremlin said that negotiations between North Korean and Russian delegations are planned during Kim's visit, with discussions over the possibility of a one-on-one meeting between the leaders.
