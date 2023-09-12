(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon

(ATTN: UPDATES with North Korea's confirmation; CHANGES headline)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had left for Russia by his train on Sunday afternoon, Pyongyang's state media confirmed Tuesday, a day after North Korea said Kim will "soon" visit Russia for talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Kim was accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Still, it remains unknown exactly when and where Kim and Putin will hold their meeting. The Kremlin said that negotiations between North Korean and Russian delegations are planned during Kim's visit, with discussions over the possibility of a one-on-one meeting between the leaders.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gets off a train after arriving at a station in the Russian border city of Khasan on April 24, 2019, en route to Russia's far eastern port city of Vladivostok for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this file photo released by the government of Primorsky Krai. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

