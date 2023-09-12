Regulator fines Pokemon Korea over Lucky Boxes lacking sufficient information

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to slap a fine of 1 million won (US$753) on Pokemon Korea Inc. for failing to display necessary information when selling its random boxes of toys.

The punitive measure on the local branch of the global franchise of games and animation content came after the company sold the "New Year Lucky Box" earlier this year, consisting of random toys, without offering any information to consumers.

"A random box is a sales strategy where consumers are uncertain about the specific products they will receive, as they are only given information about potential options," the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said.

"However, in this case, consumers were not provided with any information and were deprived of their opportunity to make a rational decision," it added.

The FTC noted Pokemon Korea did not notify consumers of 83 potential products, along with their country of origin.

The fine, however, was limited to just 1 million won as the company had not committed a similar violation over the past three years.

"The latest measure is not aimed at the way the company sold random boxes but at its failure to provide at least the minimum amount of information," the regulator said.



view larger image This file photo taken Feb. 17, 2023, shows Pokemon products displayed at a department store in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

