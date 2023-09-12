Diver Woo Haram enters Hangzhou Asiad as S. Korea's most decorated athlete

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Diver Woo Haram will go into the upcoming Asian Games in China as the most decorated athlete for South Korea, data showed Tuesday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) released fun facts and figures for its 867 athletes set to compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou starting Sept. 23.



view larger image In this file photo from July 19, 2023, Woo Haram of South Korea competes in the preliminary round for the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan. (Yonhap)

Woo, 25, has won the most Asian Games medals in the group with eight. He collected a silver and three bronze medals in 2014, and then two silver and two bronze medals in 2018.

Woo will chase his first gold medal in China this fall.

Sabre fencer Gu Bon-gil and cyclist Na Ahreum have won the most gold medals with five apiece. They are both one shy of the country's all-time record, shared by swimmer Park Tae-hwan, fencer Nam Hyun-hee and bowler Ryu Seo-yeon.

Gu will break the record if he sweeps up the men's sabre individual and team gold medals in Hangzhou.

Na is also capable of grabbing multiple titles, having won her gold medals in different disciplines across track and road events.

Gu will try to win his fourth consecutive gold medals in the individual event. Others going for their fourth gold in a row will be the baseball team and Ha Jee-min in men's sailing.



view larger image In this file photo from Aug. 24, 2023, South Korean fencer Gu Bon-gil trains for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Male hammer thrower Lee Yun-chul has competed at more Asian Games than anyone in this year's delegation with five. The 41-year-old has participated in every Asiad since 2002, and Hangzhou will be his sixth consecutive competition.

Lee, however, isn't close to being the oldest athlete for South Korea. The title belongs to Lim Hyun, a 73-year-old bridge player.

Bridge is a mind sports discipline, alongside chess, among others. The youngest South Korean athlete comes from chess: 11-year-old Kim Sarang.

For some, the Asian Games will be a family affair.



view larger image In this file photo from Aug. 24, 2023, South Korean sport climber Seo Chae-hyun speaks during a joint press conference at a media day event at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

In sport climbing, Seo Chae-hyun will be coached by her father, Seo Jong-kuk. In cycling, Shin Dong-in and his wife, Lee Ju-mi, will be racing together.

In softball, Bae Nae-hye will be coaching her sister, Bae Yu-ka. Brothers Kim Yeong-nam and Kim Yeong-taek will be competing side by side in diving. Twin brothers Han Se-hyun and Han Du-hyeon will be in athletics together.

