Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late Tue. morning trade

11:32 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.41 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by the fall in major tech and steel blue-chips.

After starting a tad higher at the opening bell, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 10.51 points to 2,546.37 at around 11:20 a.m.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.3 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped nearly 1 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings sank almost 3 percent and its materials unit POSCO Future M fell 1.4 percent.

In contrast, Hyundai Motor trended in positive terrain, adding 0.2 percent, with its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis gaining 0.9 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,324.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 6.3 won from Monday's close.

