Prosecutors question actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday questioned actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of using illegal drugs, in the first questioning since his referral to the prosecution in June.

Yoo is charged with habitually taking more than eight types of drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

Police launched an investigation last year following reports by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, which accused Yoo of taking over 4,000 ml of propofol across 73 times during 2021.

Police investigations and drug test results by the National Forensic Service showed the actor had taken over eight types of narcotics, including marijuana, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, zolpidem, midazolam and alprazolam.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office brought Yoo in early Tuesday for questioning about his alleged drug use and whether there are any accomplices.

In May, police requested an arrest warrant for Yoo, citing the actor's risk to flee or destroy evidence after two rounds of questioning, but the district court rejected the warrant.

Prosecutors said they will review the option of seeking an arrest warrant against Yoo for the second time after his questioning.

They are also investigating alleged accomplices in the crime, including a YouTuber who is accused of smoking marijuana during a trip to the United States with Yoo in January.



view larger image A file photo of actor Yoo Ah-in (Yonhap)

