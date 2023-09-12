S. Korea kicks off ministerial-level meeting with African countries

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday kicked off a ministerial meeting with African nations in line with efforts to expand economic ties and discuss potential business opportunities in the continent.

The seventh Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference started for a four-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan, inviting representatives from 38 African countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The event, co-hosted by the African Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, is designed to facilitate the exchange of South Korea's experiences in economic development with African nations, while also exploring opportunities for resource development projects.

It marked the first time since 2018 for South Korea to resume the biennial event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The African delegations included 18 ministers and 20 vice ministers.

At this year's conference, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho plans to host roundtables, which will be reflected in the Joint Declaration set to be unveiled at the end of the event.

South Korea plans to roll out Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) projects as well as other measures to finance infrastructure projects in Africa on the margin of the event.

South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 in an effort to help other developing countries with their basic infrastructure facilities.

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)