Yoon's office calls on Russia to 'act responsibly' ahead of Kim-Putin summit

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol called on Russia on Tuesday to "act responsibly" as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim entered Russia earlier in the day aboard an armored train, according to South Korea's defense ministry, amid reports Kim and Putin will meet to discuss a deal exchanging North Korean arms for Russian defense technology.

"Our government has been understanding the overall situation well, independently and in cooperation with our allies and partner nations, and making full preparations," a presidential official told reporters.

"Many countries are watching the summit between North Korea, which is under U.N. sanctions, and Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, with a bit of concern for various reasons, but as the president has stated, we hope Russia will act responsibly as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council," the official added.

The exact timing and venue of the Kim-Putin summit have not been disclosed.

Yoon said last week during an East Asia Summit in Indonesia that "the responsibility of the Security Council's permanent members that adopted the resolutions can be said to be heavier," in reference to the council's sanctions resolutions against the North.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toasts Russian President Vladimir Putin during a post-summit dinner at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019, in this photo carried by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)