Asiad swimming medal hopefuls looking to team up for another nat'l record in relay

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- As two of South Korea's top swimmers at the upcoming Asian Games, freestylers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min will be locked in a friendly competition to see who will bring home more medals.

And the duo said Tuesday they are looking forward to teaming up for what they hope will be a record-breaking performance in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo speaks to reporters at Olympic Hall inside the Olympic Park in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023, after the launch ceremony for the South Korean delegation for the Hangzhou Asian Games. (Yonhap)

Hwang, a two-time world championships medalist, will be contending for titles in the men's 100m and 200m freestyle in the Chinese host city of Hangzhou. Kim is regarded as the top Asian in the 400m and 800m freestyle today, and should also be a favorite in the 1,500m freestyle.

They were also part of the national record-setting 4x200m relay team at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. The team, which also featured Lee Ho-joon and Yang Jae-hoon, broke the South Korean record twice en route to a sixth-place finish at the worlds, with a time of 7:04.07.

Hwang, who had earlier competed in the 200m and 100m individual races, was under the weather for the relay and was far from 100 percent. Things will be different this time, though, Hwang declared Tuesday.

"We set the record in Fukuoka even though I was in really poor physical condition as the leadoff," Hwang said after attending the South Korean delegation launch ceremony at the Olympic Park in Seoul. "In Hangzhou, the 4x200m relay will take place early on, and I should be able to take care of my body better. I think we can absolutely break the national record once again."



view larger image South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min (R) and badminton player An Se-young (L) pose with Sports Minister Park Bo-gyoon, as a commemorative gift was presented to the South Korean delegation for the Hangzhou Asian Games during the team launch ceremony at Olympic Hall inside the Olympic Park in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim said the morale within the swimming national team is quite high.

"We are all excited about the competition," Kim said. "For the relay, we're working on our starts and exchanges, and trying to stay on the same page."

Kim could become the first South Korean swimmer to win four gold medals at a single Asiad, surpassing the three gold medals that Park Tae-hwan grabbed in 2006 and again in 2010.

"That's been my goal all along," Kim said of his historic bid. "My preparation has been built around that goal, and I think I should be able to make a good push for it."

