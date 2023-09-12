The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia early Tuesday, an official at South Korea's defense ministry said, as Kim is set to hold a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with concerns growing over a possible arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed early Tuesday that Kim had left Pyongyang for Russia aboard his train Sunday afternoon, accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces.



Yoon's office calls on Russia to 'act responsibly' ahead of Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol called on Russia on Tuesday to "act responsibly" as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim entered Russia earlier in the day aboard an armored train, according to South Korea's defense ministry, amid reports Kim and Putin will meet to discuss a deal exchanging North Korean arms for Russian defense technology.



(News Focus) In desperation, N. Korea, Russia turn to one another for mutual assistance rivaling U.S.-S. Korea cooperation

SEOUL -- Both facing growing isolation, North Korea and Russia are turning to one another for a mutually beneficial partnership, purportedly surrounding weapons, rivaling that of South Korea and the United States, which have advanced their security and economic ties.

In an anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Russia, the two countries are widely expected to reach a deal potentially involving military cooperation.



Ex-President Moon sues veterans minister for defaming his father

SEOUL -- Former President Moon Jae-in filed a defamation complaint against Veterans Minister Park Min-shik on Tuesday for suggesting that his father was a pro-Japanese figure, according to an opposition lawmaker.

The minister made the remark during a parliamentary meeting last week, claiming Moon's father served in a regional government in Hungnam, a city in what is now North Korea, during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.



Pothole opens up in Seoul's Gangnam, causes road closure, gridlocks

SEOUL -- A pothole opened up in the middle of a road in Seoul's Gangnam district Tuesday, leading to the road's closure and causing gridlocks in the area.

The 1-meter-wide and 1.5-meter-deep pothole formed in front of Exit 8 of Eonju Station on Seoul's subway Line No. 9 at around 10:45 a.m. as a heavy ladder truck passed over the road at a time when the ground was loosened after a nearby water main broke, police said.



(LEAD) Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed willingness to resign: source

SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed his willingness to resign, a senior government source said Tuesday, amid calls for his impeachment by the main opposition party.

The move came as the main opposition Democratic Party has said it will push for Lee's impeachment over allegations he unfairly interfered with a military investigation into the death of a young Marine.



S. Korea kicks off ministerial-level meeting with African countries

SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday kicked off a ministerial meeting with African nations in line with efforts to expand economic ties and discuss potential business opportunities in the continent.

The seventh Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference started for a four-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan, inviting representatives from 38 African countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



(LEAD) Seoul shares fall ahead of U.S. inflation data release

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed 0.79 percent lower Tuesday, as investors kept a cautious mode ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that will offer clues as to what direction the Federal Reserve will take in its interest rate hike cycle. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 20.30 points to finish at 2,536.58. Trading volume was light at 354.5 million shares worth 8.78 trillion won (US$6.61 billion), with decliners outstripping gainers 639 to 230.



Seeking redemption in Hangzhou, S. Korea launches record Asian Games delegation

SEOUL -- South Korea began its quest for redemption at the Asian Games on Tuesday, launching a record delegation for the competition in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) held the team launch ceremony at the Olympic Park in Seoul, with hundreds of athletes on hand.



(LEAD) KBS board of directors votes to dismiss CEO Kim Eui-chul

SEOUL -- The board of directors at South Korea's public broadcaster KBS passed a motion Tuesday to dismiss CEO Kim Eui-chul with the end of his term still more than a year away.

Six out of 11 board members, who are considered aligning with the ruling bloc, voted for Kim's dismissal during a meeting at the company headquarters in Seoul, according to sources familiar with the matter.

