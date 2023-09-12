S. Korea to send emergency relief team, US$2 mln in aid to quake-hit Morocco

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send a disaster relief team and humanitarian aid worth US$2 million to Morocco, which is struggling with the effects of last week's powerful earthquake, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Last Friday, the 6.8 magnitude quake struck the North African country, and the death toll had risen to over 2,800 as of late Monday (local time), according to foreign media reports.

To support relief and rescue efforts, South Korea conveyed to Morocco its intention to dispatch the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) involving firefighters, emergency workers and medical personnel, and is waiting for a response from Morocco, according to the ministry.

"We've been in close consultation with Morocco on detailed supportive measures. Whether to dispatch the KDRT will be finally decided after talks with the Moroccan side," a ministry official said.

Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk expressed "deep sympathy and condolences to the Moroccan government and people," and vowed to continued close cooperation with Morocco and the international community in recovery efforts.



view larger image This AP photo shows a victim being carried away by rescue workers in Talat N'yakoub, Morocco, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

