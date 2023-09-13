SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 13.



Korean-language dailies

-- Kim Jong-un's 'arms deal' imminent at Russian spaceport (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'U.S. warnings unimportant' as N. Korea, Russia shake up Northeast Asia (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Kim Jong-un, Putin to hold arms deal summit at Vostochny Cosmodrome today' (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea, Russia turn to spaceport for 'dangerous liaison' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup offers to resign as DP pushes for impeachment (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un to meet Putin at Russian spaceport (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Dangerous deal between Kim Jong-un and Putin likely to push S. Korea to consider 'extraordinary measures' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to hold 'military talks' at Russian spaceport (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Jong-un likely to meet Putin at state-of-art Russian spaceport (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Using ChatGPT to create unicorn companies' vs. 'preventing AI from getting out of control' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 100,000 serviced residence accommodations to face fines next month as conversion grace period ends (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Kim's entourage suggests military focus for summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un, flanked by military cadre, enters Russia amid US warning (Korea Herald)

-- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for summit with Putin (Korea Times)

(END)