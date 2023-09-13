Go to Contents
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:08 September 13, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un's 'arms deal' imminent at Russian spaceport (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'U.S. warnings unimportant' as N. Korea, Russia shake up Northeast Asia (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Kim Jong-un, Putin to hold arms deal summit at Vostochny Cosmodrome today' (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea, Russia turn to spaceport for 'dangerous liaison' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup offers to resign as DP pushes for impeachment (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un to meet Putin at Russian spaceport (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Dangerous deal between Kim Jong-un and Putin likely to push S. Korea to consider 'extraordinary measures' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to hold 'military talks' at Russian spaceport (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un likely to meet Putin at state-of-art Russian spaceport (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Using ChatGPT to create unicorn companies' vs. 'preventing AI from getting out of control' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 100,000 serviced residence accommodations to face fines next month as conversion grace period ends (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim's entourage suggests military focus for summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un, flanked by military cadre, enters Russia amid US warning (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for summit with Putin (Korea Times)
(END)

