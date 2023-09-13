S. Korea, Airbus discuss joint projects for advanced fighters, technologies

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Wednesday it discussed ways with Airbus Defense and Space to boost cooperation on the development of next-generation fighter jets and other advanced technologies.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin met with Airbus DS CEO Michael Schoellhorn in Seoul, and exchanged opinions on details about the possible establishment of a research and development center by Airbus in South Korea, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In November, the ministry suggested that Airbus should build the Airbus Korea International Technology Center (AKITC) in South Korea to work together regarding next-generation aviation and other advanced defense and space fields, and the two sides have since held working-level talks on the matter.

South Korean engineers and companies could join projects to be carried out by the AKITC to develop sixth-generation fighters, transport planes and key technologies needed for the urban air mobility sector, the ministry said.

In Asia, the company has global R&D centers in China, India, Singapore and Malaysia.

The two also discussed ways to jointly develop a low-orbit small satellite to be used for space internet systems, the ministry added.

"South Korea is competitive in terms of technology, manpower and infrastructure with regards to semiconductors, software, batteries and other advanced industry fields," Jang said. "If Airbus sets up a research center here, the two sides are expected to achieve mutually beneficial development in industry and security terms."



view larger image This EPA file photo shows visitors receiving information at the Airbus exhibition stall during the 14th Edition of Aero India 2023, in Bangalore, India, on Feb. 15, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)