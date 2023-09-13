PM discusses stronger trade, investment with Czech counterpart in Prague

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a visit to Prague and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries, his office said Wednesday.

During the meeting held Tuesday (local time), Han appreciated the growing exchanges between the two countries in various fields since the bilateral relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2015, noting that trade between the two countries reached a record US$4.2 billion last year.

Han also asked for support for South Korean firms operating in the Czech Republic, and expressed hope for strengthening cooperation in nuclear and hydrogen energy sectors, high-speed railway, and the defense industry, the office said.

Fiala said he looks forward to more investment from South Korean companies and said the two countries should continue to work together to expand cooperation to high-tech industrial areas, such as high-speed railway, and nuclear and hydrogen energy.

The two leaders also shared an understanding on a need for the international community to respond sternly to North Korean provocations, and agreed to work together for the North's denuclearization. They also shared the need for international solidarity to bring back peace in Ukraine and restore the war-torn country.

Following the talks, Han met with Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil and requested efforts in the country's parliament to expand business exchanges, the office said.

Prague is the first leg of Han's two-nation trip that will also take him to Poland later this week.



view larger image South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala prior to their talks in Prague on Sept. 12, 2023, during an official visit to the European country to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership, in this photo released by the prime minister's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)