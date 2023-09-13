Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo named K League's top player for August

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo has been named the best player in South Korean football for the month of August.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Wednesday that Lee beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award for August. Lee scored three goals in four matches last month to nab his second career monthly honor. He was also named the top player for June 2022.



view larger image This photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League on Sept. 13, 2023, shows Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo, the K League 1 Player of the Month for August. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (15 percent), the league's official video game partner.

In the K League voting, Lee finished in second place with 18.46 percent, with Tiago Orobo of Daejeon Hana Citizen FC leading the way at 20 percent.

But Lee beat the Brazilian forward in the two other voting categories, and finished with 37.09 voting points. Tiago Orobo ended with 29.85 points.

Lee's signature performance of last month came on Aug. 5 against Suwon Samsung Bluewings. Lee scored the team's second goal in a 2-0 win and was named the Man of the Match and also the K League Player of the Week.

For the season, Lee is third on Suwon FC with seven goals in 28 matches.



view larger image This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on Sept. 13, 2023, shows Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo, the K League 1 Player of the Month for August. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)