DP leader to continue hunger strike indoors due to worsening health

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung moved the site of his hunger strike from a tent in front of the National Assembly to inside his office due to his worsening health as he entered the 14th day of his fast Wednesday, the main opposition Democratic Party said.

Lee began the strike Aug. 31 against what he called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing the Yoon administration of destroying people's livelihoods and democracy and saying fasting is the last resort to stop the situation.

The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations. Despite the hunger strike, he appeared before prosecutors for questioning Saturday and again Tuesday over allegations arising from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago.

Party officials said that stress from the two rounds of questioning added to the deterioration of his health, forcing him to miss a regular meeting of the party's Supreme Council on Wednesday.

"Lee was questioned by the prosecution twice. Though he is pretending to be fine, he must have received a lot of stress. He's having difficulty getting up in the morning," Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a key aide to Lee, said during a Supreme Council meeting. "The hunger strike will continue at his office at the National Assembly."

view larger image The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), Rep. Lee Jae-myung, lies down in a tent installed in front of the main National Assembly building in Seoul on Sept. 13, 2023, the 14th day of his hunger strike.

Medical workers have advised Lee to stop his hunger strike, cautioning that Lee has reached a limit and fasting for more than 10 to 14 days could result in irreversible health impairments, according to the party's chief secretary, Rep. Cheon Jun-ho.

"His body temperature, blood sugar levels and blood pressure are not seriously abnormal, but his body function has decreased due to hypothermia," Cheon said. "He has shown more frequent irregular heartbeats since yesterday. Given he lost a considerable amount of weight, medical workers plan to monitor him more frequently."

Calls urging Lee to stop the fast are also growing within the DP.

Three groups of DP lawmakers reportedly made separate visits to Lee earlier in the day, requesting that he end his fast. Former administration officials, including Noh Young-min, who served as the presidential chief of staff, are also scheduled to visit Lee later in the day to call for an end to the strike.

Lee, however, has no plans to end the fast for the time being, the party said.

"Moving the fasting site to his office is to convey Lee's strong determination to continue the hunger strike," said Rep. Park Sung-joon, the DP's spokesperson.

