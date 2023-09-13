Yoon calls for bold investments in 'super-giant AI'

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called on businesses on Wednesday to make bold investments in the "super-giant AI" sector, saying such technologies will have an immense impact on national security.

Super-giant AI refers to artificial intelligence that is able to absorb large amounts of data to make general assessments and inferences similarly to humans. ChatGPT, the language model-based chatbot developed by Open AI, is a service that uses such technology.

"This kind of AI has an immense impact not only on forward and backward linkages, such as semiconductors, data and platform services, but also on national security," Yoon said during a meeting convened to discuss ways to enhance the country's AI competitiveness, at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting discussing ways to enhance AI competitiveness at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Sept. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The government must provide a lot of material support," he said, citing plans to establish an AI-focused high school in the southwestern city of Gwangju and channel government investment into large data clouds.

"But the government's support serves as priming water for the bold investments and challenges of companies. Ultimately, private investments and challenges will sway our competition in super-giant AI," he said.

Yoon said it is important to regulate AI, given that digital technology connects immediately without borders, and reiterated his commitment to establishing a universal digital order.

"In order to better use AI and digital technology without their abuse and side effects, what the world is most worried about at the moment is the spread of fake news," Yoon said. "Fake news is made by humans, but as it spreads faster than light through AI and digital technology, it damages liberal democracy and the market economy founded on liberal democracy."

The meeting brought together executives of local super-giant AI companies, young founders of AI-related businesses and startups, AI experts, college and graduate school students majoring in AI and officials from the government, the ruling People Power Party and the presidential office.

