Hyundai M&F INS 32,550 UP 750
Kumyang 117,000 DN 6,400
Daesang 18,370 UP 150
SKNetworks 6,360 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,060 DN 90
Mobis 234,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,200 DN 5,100
S-1 57,200 UP 1,900
ZINUS 25,150 DN 450
Hanchem 163,100 DN 1,900
DWS 32,350 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 30,650 DN 450
S-Oil 79,500 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 240,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 140,300 UP 2,300
HMM 15,580 DN 810
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 130,900 UP 800
SK hynix 118,500 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 540,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,950 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,550 DN 250
Hanwha 24,950 0
KCC 231,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 87,000 DN 700
Daewoong 14,340 DN 260
SamyangFood 184,800 DN 5,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 73,800 DN 2,700
CJ CheilJedang 295,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 589,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 UP 10
KAL 22,700 UP 50
LG Corp. 84,700 UP 900
POSCO FUTURE M 387,000 DN 10,000
Boryung 10,040 DN 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,550 UP 750
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 440,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 61,400 DN 400
(MORE)
- Yoon names new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
- Gov't to keep import ban on seafood from regions near Fukushima
- Mother of surviving Marine from post-flood search operation lodges complaint against commander
- Executive of SK Hynix subcontractor sentenced to 1 yr in prison for leaking core technology to China