LOTTE TOUR 13,900 DN 220

LG Uplus 10,270 UP 70

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 UP 2,000

KT&G 89,100 UP 900

Doosan Enerbility 16,910 UP 140

Doosanfc 23,200 DN 400

LG Display 13,380 UP 150

Kangwonland 16,000 UP 150

NAVER 222,000 UP 2,500

Kakao 47,800 DN 600

NCsoft 243,500 DN 4,000

KIWOOM 103,000 UP 2,700

Hanwha Ocean 34,600 DN 250

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,610 UP 50

DWEC 4,410 UP 20

KEPCO KPS 32,900 DN 50

LG H&H 454,000 DN 12,000

LGCHEM 540,000 DN 19,000

KEPCO E&C 61,600 DN 900

ShinhanGroup 36,750 UP 750

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,100 DN 600

LGELECTRONICS 104,200 UP 5,200

Celltrion 146,200 0

TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 100

JB Financial Group 10,100 DN 130

DAEWOONG PHARM 107,600 DN 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,400 DN 1,900

KIH 54,300 UP 1,600

GS 40,200 UP 700

LIG Nex1 84,100 0

Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,800 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 UP 650

AMOREPACIFIC 127,300 UP 100

FOOSUNG 10,680 DN 290

SK Innovation 159,900 DN 7,100

POONGSAN 37,300 UP 1,500

KBFinancialGroup 55,500 UP 700

Hansae 20,600 DN 600

(MORE)