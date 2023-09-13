1.2 tln-won renovation plan announced for Incheon Int'l Airport's Terminal 1

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The operator of Incheon International Airport on Wednesday unveiled a project to modernize the more than 20-year-old Terminal 1 at the airport on a budget of 1.2 trillion won (US$902.2 million).

The renovation work will begin in April next year and be completed by June 2033, Incheon International Airport Corp. said.

The company said 80 percent of the machine, electric and communication facilities of Terminal 1, which went into service in 2001, had gone out of date while the terminal also needs to be upgraded to the latest fire- and earthquake-resistant standards.

The renovation will also include upgrading the terminal's smoke extraction system and the replacement of the security screening facility, which will make it possible to conduct explosive detection tests on all checked-in luggage.

In order to minimize customer inconvenience, the renovation will be conducted section by section.

An official said the company seeks to increase the annual number of travelers using Terminal 1 by 10 percent from the current 54 million with the renovation project.



view larger image This undated photo shows travelers preparing to board planes at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

