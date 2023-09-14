SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Putin vows to support N.K.'s satellites; Kim says it will stand with Russia (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Russia vows to help N.K. with satellites; N.K. pledges to fight together (Kookmin Daily)

-- Putin vows to support N.K.'s satellite development; Kim proposes fight against pledges to fight against imperialism (Donga Ilbo)

-- Putin vows to help N.K.'s satellite development (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kim vows joint fight against imperialism; Putin says to transfer satellite tech to N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Putin meets Kim Jong-un, vows to help N.K.'s satellite development (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Putin waits for Kim Jong-un for 30 minutes, vows to help N. Korea's satellite development (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Putin expresses intention to support N.K's satellite development; Kim vows to fight together with Russia (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korean, Russian leaders meet at space center, join hands for dangerous deal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China's growth ends; investment opportunities plentiful in supply chains of India, ASEAN's rise (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to tighten rules on 50-yr mortgage lending (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Putin offers to help North's satellite program at summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support (Korea Herald)

-- Russia promises to help NK build satellites (Korea Times)

