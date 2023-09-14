PPP leader calls for Russia to stop 'devil's deal' with N. Korea

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party urged Russia on Thursday to stop arms trade with North Korea, saying the two countries are eyeing a "devil's deal" through a summit between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the remarks after Kim and Putin held a rare summit Wednesday amid concerns the two sides could discuss the possibility of the North supplying Russia with more weaponry for its war in Ukraine in exchange for Russia helping the North hone its missile technology.

"The world is pouring criticism against the most dangerous figures in international society openly engaging in a devil's deal," Kim said during a Supreme Council meeting. "The North-Russia summit is a serious challenge threatening not only peace in Northeast Asia but also world peace."

Trading weapons with North Korea is a frontal violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions that Russia actively participated in adopting as a permanent council member and represents an act that can never be condoned, Kim said.

"We urge Russia to stop its weapons trade with the North," he said.



view larger image Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon (C), leader of the ruling People Power Party, is seen speaking at the Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the party meeting, Kim also asked opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to stop his hunger strike.

"It is not advisable for the leader of a large opposition party to continue a hunger strike during a regular session in parliament when he should be taking care of administrative affairs and the country's livelihood for the next year," Kim said.

"Regardless of what the reason may be, we request Lee to stop the health-damaging hunger strike," he said.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, has been on a hunger strike against what he called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol since Aug. 31, saying fasting is the last resort to stop the government from destroying people's livelihood and democracy.

He moved the site of his hunger strike from a tent outside of the National Assembly building to his office Wednesday, the 14th day of his fast, due to worsening health conditions.

