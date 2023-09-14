Top court confirms 2-year sentence for Don Spike over drug use

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's two-year prison sentence for Don Spike, a disgraced composer and television personality who was convicted of habitual drug use.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was indicted in October last year for purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions and a lower court sentenced him to a three-year prison term, suspended for five years, in January this year.

But the Seoul High Court revised the sentence and imposed a two-year prison term for him in June.

The Supreme Court said there was no error or misunderstanding of the legal principles in the lower court's verdict on the defendant.



view larger image A file photo of Don Spike (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)