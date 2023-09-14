Seoul shares up 0.77 pct in late Thurs. morning trade

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.77 percent higher late Thursday morning after fears over a further rate hike were soothed by mixed inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 19.43 points to 2,554.13 at around 11:20 a.m.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. stocks finished mixed after U.S. consumer price index rose 3.7 percent for August, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.29 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.2 percent.

But investors were relieved that the data would not lead to an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.56 percent, and major flat screen manufacture LG Display added 2.17 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.33 percent, and POSCO Future M jumped 4.91 percent.

Major drugmakers Samsung Biologics and SK Biopharm expanded 0.14 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,328.15 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 1.85 won from Wednesday's close.

