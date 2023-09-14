Go to Contents
3 S. Korean institutions listed on Newsweek's latest world best specialized hospitals

13:49 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean medical institutions have been listed among the world's top 10 oncology hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

According to the list of the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 released Thursday, Samsung Medical Center ranked fifth in the medical field of oncology, the highest among Asian hospitals.

Asan Medical Center came in sixth, and Seoul National University Hospital came in ninth on the same chart.

Samsung Medical Center also made the top 100 in eight medical fields, including two more top 10 finishes in the urology and gastroenterology sectors.

Asan Medical Center was included in the 100 best hospital lists for 10 categories, including oncology and endocrinology.

Newsweek's list of the world's best hospitals is based on an online survey of 40,000 medical experts and 300 institutions from 28 countries conducted by global market surveyor Statista.

view larger image This image from the web page of Newsweek shows the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 list. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image from the web page of Newsweek shows the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 list. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

