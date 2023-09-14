S. Korea closely monitoring possible joint military drills between N. Korea, Russia

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry said Thursday it is closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea and Russia conducting joint military drills, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit.

Jeon Ha-kyou, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks amid growing concerns over military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow after Kim met Putin at the Vostochny space center in Russia on Wednesday.

The Kim-Putin summit was accompanied by their defense chiefs, raising speculation over possible military cooperation.

"There have been numerous such predictions, and while keeping that possibility in mind, (we) will continue to closely monitor for it," Jeon told reporters.

Jeon also warned against a possible arms deal between North Korea and Russia, noting such a move would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"There would be parts that would be in violation of U.N. (Security Council) resolutions, and Russia likely already knows that," he said. "We have to hope that (Russia) abides by them, and I think we'll have to wait and see."



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet for a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Sept. 13, 2023, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)