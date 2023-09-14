Bibigo's Seaweed Snack sold at Britain's major supermarket chains

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food giant CJ Cheiljedang Corp. said Thursday its Seaweed Snack product is now sold in major supermarket chains in Britain as part of efforts to reach out to more consumers and expand its healthy snack business.

The Seaweed Snack made by Bibigo, a Korean food brand under CJ Cheiljedang, recently entered Asda and Ocado, allowing consumers to purchase the product both online and offline across Britain, according to CJ Cheiljedang.

The product comes in different flavors, including sea salt, Korean barbecue and hot chili.

Since its first launch in Britain in October of last year, Bibigo's Seaweed Snack has gained popularity, company officials said, noting the sales of Bibigo's laver products in the European market in the first seven months of this year jumped 61 percent from a year earlier.

Laver, called "gim" in the Korean language, is one of CJ Cheiljedang's global strategic products, along with dumplings, fried chicken and kimchi. The Seaweed Snack is one of Bibigo's laver products.

The Seaweed Snack also won a star at Britain's Great Taste Awards last year, meaning it is "simply delicious," according to the officials. The Great Taste Awards are one of the most renowned food and drink awards in Britain, run by the Guild of Fine Food, an organization that supports independent food and drink retailers, as well as producers.

"With the launch in Britain's mainstream supermarkets and the winning at the Great Taste Awards, the company will be able to start expanding the laver business across Europe," a CJ Cheiljedang official said, noting it will continue to introduce laver products that suit different eating cultures and consumer needs for global consumers.



view larger image This photo provided by Bibigo, a Korean food brand under CJ Cheiljedang Corp., on Sept. 14, 2023, shows its Seaweed Snack. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

