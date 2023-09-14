Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea-Russia summit #South Korea

S. Korea warns against violation of U.N. resolutions over possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal

16:03 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday warned that a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit.

Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that South Korea plans to consult with the United States and other friendly nations on response measures if a potential military cooperation deal between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to South Korea.

"If there are actions that openly violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a significant threat to our security, we will strongly warn against them and consider response measures," Lim said.

Lim said that a Pyongyang-Moscow deal on military cooperation would have a "very negative impact" on relations between South Korea and Russia.

view larger image This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK