Singer says her Fukushima-related remarks had no political intent

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- A singer who recently caused a political controversy with her criticism of Japan's discharge of radioactive water defended herself Thursday, saying her remarks had no political intent.

Kim Yuna, the lead singer for rock band Jaurim, said she thought of "hell" in her social media post on Aug. 24, when the Japanese government started releasing treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

She issued a statement of explanation through her management agency, Interpark Entertainment, saying the social media post was not an expression of her political position.

"It can be clearly said that the post was just an expression of concern and regret about environmental pollution," the statement said.

Kim and the agency then voiced a wish not be entangled in a political controversy under any circumstance, and asked the public to refrain from excessive slander and defamation of an artist.



view larger image Kim Yuna, lead singer of rock band Jaurim (Yonhap)

