Seoul Mayor Oh to embark on trip to Canada, U.S. this week

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will embark on an eight-day trip to Canada and the United States this week, which will include attendance at a global climate meeting in New York, his office said Thursday.

Oh will depart Saturday for Toronto, Canada, where he is scheduled to throw the first pitch for a Major League Baseball game to be held at Rogers Centre, home to the Toronto Blue Jays where Ryu Hyun-jin plays.

The mayor will tour the stadium and the nearby Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, as well as Waterfront Toronto, to draw inspiration for his city development policies.

On Monday, the mayor will fly to New York and meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two cities on issues like the economy, culture and social affairs.

The next day, Oh will attend a steering committee meeting of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, which is a group of 96 major cities from around the world.

In New York, the mayor will also tour key city spots, such as the World Trade Center campus, Hudson Yards and One Vanderbilt, to draw inspiration for his carbon neutrality and urban development policies, city officials said.

The mayor also plans to attend the Seoul Investors Forum to be held in New York next Thursday to propagate Seoul's allure as an investment destination, and visit Yale University to hold a meeting with President Peter Salovey and give a special lecture introducing his city's policies for the underprivileged, officials said.



