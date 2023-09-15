SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations, aiming their sword at press (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rail workers claim they will go on strike for citizens, but passengers sigh (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean gov't detected signs of N. Korea's supply of artillery shells to Russia a few months ago: source (Donga Ilbo)

-- Rail workers go on 4-day general strike (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't designates 4 regional special districts to sharpen competitiveness of regional areas (Segye Times)

-- Rail workers go on strike despite KORAIL's expected net loss of over 1 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong-un to visit N. Korea in his possible first N.K. trip under Kim's rule (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea, Russia exchange what they want: military tech, arms supply, upgraded ties (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't newly designates 'special district for opportunity and development' for balanced growth of regional areas (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to exempt firms in 'special district for opportunity and development' from corporate taxes for 5 years (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Incheon landing was turning point for war, nation and world (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Putin accepts Kim's invite to N. Korea (Korea Herald)

-- Rail workers go on strikes (Korea Times)

