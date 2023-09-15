N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur after summit with Putin: media

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia's Far East city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday, following his rare summit with President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Putin earlier said that Kim will travel to the Russian city to visit an aircraft plant and then to Vladivostok to view Russia's Pacific Fleet after the summit held Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport.

The summit came as Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow and doubling down on its weapons development amid growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Wednesday's summit marked Kim's first meeting with Putin since his visit to Vladivostok in April 2019.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (rear) alights from his special train at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023, to holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

