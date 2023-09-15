Hyundai Ioniq 6 powertrain recognized by WardsAuto

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The powertrain of Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan on Friday was named one of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems.

The annual awards from WardsAuto recognize compelling powertrain advancements that are all-new or significantly improved. The Ioniq 6 was selected for its performance, charging capability, range and price, Hyundai said in a statement.

Last year, the South Korean carmaker's Ioniq 5 SUV was selected as one of top 10 powertrains in the same awards.

The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform named E-GMP.

"The pace of technological change is so fast that few powertrains make the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list two times in a row, but the IONIQ 6's power delivery, efficiency and fun-to-drive aspects stood out from the crowd once again," Drew Winter, WardsAuto contributing editor, said in the statement.

WardsAuto is a U.S.-based automobile trade magazine and has been published since 1924.



view larger image This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



