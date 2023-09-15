(LEAD) Hyundai Ioniq 6 powertrain recognized by WardsAuto

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 4 paras; ADDS 2nd photo)

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The powertrain of Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan was named one of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems on Friday.

The annual awards from WardsAuto recognize compelling powertrain advancements that are all-new or significantly improved. The Ioniq 6 was selected for its performance, charging capability, range and price, Hyundai said in a statement.

Last year, the South Korean carmaker's Ioniq 5 SUV was selected as one of top 10 powertrains in the same awards.

The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform named E-GMP.

"The pace of technological change is so fast that few powertrains make the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list two times in a row, but the IONIQ 6's power delivery, efficiency and fun-to-drive aspects stood out from the crowd once again," Drew Winter, WardsAuto contributing editor, said in the statement.

WardsAuto is a U.S.-based automobile trade magazine and has been published since 1924.

Also in the U.S., the Ioniq 6 has earned the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Hyundai's independent Genesis brand's GV70 electrified SUV also garnered the TSP+ award.

The two models obtained the highest ratings in this year's IIHS collision tests in five categories: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and seat head restraint. Vehicles are given one of four grades -- good, acceptable, marginal or poor.

If a vehicle receives an overall rating of good in the five categories, it is awarded a Top Safety Pick. If it also gets good ratings on its headlights and in the passenger-side small overlap test, the award is upgraded to a TSP+ award.

In February, the Genesis G90 flagship sedan, the Hyundai Palisade SUV and the Kia Telluride SUV earned the TSP+ awards. In August, the all-electric GV60, gasoline-powered GV70 and GV80 SUVs obtained the top safety awards.



