Seoul shares up over 1 pct in late Fri. morning trade

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.09 percent higher late Friday morning on big-cap tech gains amid speculations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its key interest rate unchanged next week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 27.99 points to 2,600.88 at around 11:20 a.m.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major U.S. stock indexes rallied as strong economic data, including retail sales and producer prices, fueled expectations over a pause in the Fed's rate hike march.

Also, the U.S. consumer price index rose 3.7 percent in August from a year earlier due to high-flying oil prices, but core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, slowed to an annual 4.3 percent.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading in positive terrain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.82 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.57 percent, and Samsung SDI inched up 0.17 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings shot up 5.61 percent, its chemical materials making unit POSCO Future M rose 2.49 percent, and its energy trading unit POSCO International jumped 4.29 percent.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem also climbed 2.17 percent, and home appliances maker LG Electronics jumped 2.78 percent.

The financial sector was also among the big gainers, with KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group and Hana Financial Group soaring 2.85 percent, 3.96 percent and 4.20 percent, respectively.

Auto shares were mixed.

Hyundai Motor dipped 0.21 percent, while its affiliate Kia went up 0.13 percent.

Bio shares traded in negative terrain, with Samsung Biologics losing 0.14 percent and Celltrion retreating 0.68 percent.

Major oil refiner SK Innovation also lost 1.42 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,328.20 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 2.59 won from Thursday's close.

(END)