Man takes out knife in front of DP leader's office in attempt to write pledge in blood

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 70s was kicked out of the National Assembly on Friday after taking out a knife in an attempt to write a pledge in his blood in front of the office where opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is on a hunger strike.

The 73-year-old man, only identified by his surname Kim, held out a large piece of paper and a knife while calling out, "The country is in ruins," and tried to cut his thumb in front of the Democratic Party (DP) leader's office inside the National Assembly at around noon, according to security forces.

The man, who reportedly entered the building with a visitor's pass, was restrained by employees, stripped of his weapon and kicked out, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, except for a minor cut on the man's finger.

On the piece of paper, messages critical of the Yoon administration were jotted down.

Security forces said they sent the man home, as it is difficult to punish him for hurting himself.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been on a hunger strike since Aug. 31 as a means of protest against the Yoon Suk Yeol government, accusing them of destroying people's livelihoods and democracy.

On Wednesday, Lee moved the site of his hunger strike from a tent in front of the National Assembly to his office, citing his worsening health.



view larger image National Assembly employees restrain a belligerent man (C) wielding a knife in front of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's office on Sept. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)