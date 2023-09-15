DP calls off push to impeach defense minister

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Friday called off an earlier plan to impeach Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup over the death of a young Marine, after he offered to step down and his replacement was named.

Rep. Kang Sun-woo, a DP spokesperson, announced the decision, saying the party takes President Yoon Suk Yeol's nomination of a new defense minister as a decision to sack the current minister.

"We believe (Yoon) has accepted our demands for dismissing Lee and effectively dismissed him in the form of a voluntary resignation," Kang said after a Supreme Council meeting.

The DP had earlier decided to impeach Lee, accusing him of interfering with a military investigation into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by an overflowing stream during a mission to search for victims of downpours on July 19.

Even though the impeachment push was called off, Kang said the party will push for an independent counsel investigation into suspicions of outside influence over the Marine Corps' investigation into the death.

Earlier this week, Minister Lee offered his resignation, and Yoon named Rep. Shin Won-sik, a retired general-turned-lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, to replace him.



view larger image Rep. Park Kwang-on (4th from R), floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, is seen speaking at a Supreme Council meeting in Seoul, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

