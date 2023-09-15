Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. agree to cooperate in using 5G in joint military operations

15:39 September 15, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. defense officials have agreed to cooperate in utilizing 5th generation (5G) wireless technology in combined operations, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Heidi Shyu, the U.S. under secretary of defense for research and engineering, vowed to carry out such efforts during their talks on defense technology and science cooperation in Seoul on Thursday, according to the ministry.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to actively cooperate so that discussions between their offices to utilize 5G in combined operations can lead to "substantive" results, it said.

Shin also emphasized the need to establish a high-level bilateral platform to strengthen defense technology and science cooperation, which Shyu agreed to, it added.

Shyu arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a four-day trip. She also met with Kang Hwan-seug, vice minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Thursday for talks to step up cooperation in defense research and development.

view larger image South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (2nd from L) speaks with Heidi Shyu, the U.S. under secretary of defense for research and engineering, at his office in central Seoul on Sept. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

