Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:20 September 15, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia

SEOUL -- South Korea warned Thursday that North Korea and Russia will face consequences if they violate U.N. Security Council resolutions with potential arms deals and military cooperation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.

------------
(LEAD) Unification minister voices 'deep' concerns about possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal

SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Thursday expressed his "deep" concerns about military cooperation and a possible arms deal between North Korea and Russia, as the leaders of the two isolated countries held a rare summit this week.

Kim addressed reporters a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK