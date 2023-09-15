Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Sept. 11 -- N. Korea's Kim 'soon' to visit Russia for talks with Putin: KCNA
12 -- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
13 -- Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit
14 -- Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media
15 -- N. Korea's Kim inspects factory producing modern fighter jets in Russia's Far East
S. Korea, U.S. hold deterrence talks on N.K. nuclear threats following Kim-Putin summit
(END)