Key developments on North Korea this week

16:20 September 15, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Sept. 11 -- N. Korea's Kim 'soon' to visit Russia for talks with Putin: KCNA

12 -- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin

13 -- Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West

N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit

14 -- Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media

15 -- N. Korea's Kim inspects factory producing modern fighter jets in Russia's Far East

S. Korea, U.S. hold deterrence talks on N.K. nuclear threats following Kim-Putin summit
(END)

