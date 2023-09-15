(LEAD) Family of five, including 3 sons with disabilities, found dead at home

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details, photo)

YEONGAM, South Korea, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A couple in their 50s and their three sons with severe disabilities were found dead at their house in the southwestern county of Yeongam, police said Friday.

Police discovered the bodies of the 59-year-old farmer known by his family name Kim, his 56-year-old wife and their three sons in their 20s in the afternoon, after visiting the house following a report from a neighbor that blood stains were found near the windows.

The heavily bleeding bodies were found in two separate rooms and a weapon was found at the scene, according to officials.

The doors to the house were locked from the inside and there were no signs of trespassing, police said.

Earlier this month, Kim was booked for investigation on charges of committing a sexual crime against a woman in another town.

He did not respond to a police request to attend an inquiry two days earlier and was scheduled to appear soon.

Kim's three sons had severe disabilities, and his wife reportedly cared for them due to their mobility issues.

The family did not receive subsidies for low-income households.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths.



view larger image Police stand guard in front of a house in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, where a family of five were found dead on Sept. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)



