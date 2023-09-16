N. Korea's Kim 'deeply impressed' with Russia's modern aviation technology: KCNA

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea leader Kim Jong-un said he was "deeply impressed" with the advanced state of Russian aviation technology as he visited an aircraft plant during his ongoing visit to Russia this week, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday.

Following his summit meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kim visited an aircraft plant that produces advanced fighter jets including the Sukhoi Su-35 in the far eastern region of Komsomolsk-on-Amur the previous day.

"Saying that he was deeply impressed by the rich independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry and its ceaseless enterprising efforts toward new goals, he sincerely hoped that the plant would make sustained development by achieving higher production growth in the future," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)