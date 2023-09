SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Audit agency says Moon gov't manipulated economic data; opposition pushes back on 'audit manipulation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Audit agency says Moon gov't illegally manipulated data, requests prosecution investigation (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Moon gov't manipulated housing data 94 times'; 22 referred to prosecution for investigation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon gov't manipulated 'housing data' at least 94 times (Segye Times)

-- Housing, income data manipulation; Moon gov't tricked the people (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon gov't allegedly manipulated data 94 times; 22 referred for investigation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Green Hospital's dream as it marks 20 years since establishment (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Moon gov't manipulated housing data 94 times'; 22 referred for investigation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon gov't fiddled with state data; housing data 94 times (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon gov't's 'data manipulation'; former presidential aides and others referred to prosecution (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)