State audit agency to begin inspection of hosting of World Scout Jamboree next week

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The state audit agency said Saturday it will launch a comprehensive inspection next week into the country's hosting of the World Scout Jamboree last month after the event faced much criticism for poor preparations.

The 12-day event, which kicked off Aug. 1, underwent significant challenges, including a heat wave and a powerful typhoon, which forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants from a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, to various parts of the country.

The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said it will begin the inspection at the offices of the North Jeolla Province government, the gender equality and family ministry and others from Monday through Nov. 17 to look into what went wrong in organizing the event.

The agency had been collecting relevant documents for the inspection from organizations involved in the event after announcing its plans for the inspection last month.

The BAI is expected to look into various entities, including the organizing committee and other government agencies, including the ministries of interior and culture.

The inspection will also likely encompass the selection process of Saemangeum as the event's host location, the establishment of necessary infrastructure, and the functioning of the organizing committee.



view larger image This file photo, taken Aug. 16, 2023, shows the entrance to the Board of Audit and Inspection in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)