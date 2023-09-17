Genesis' global sales exceed 1 mln units through Aug.

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday the accumulated sales of its Genesis brand models exceeded 1 million units as of August, reaching the milestone in around eight years since the brand's inception.

The South Korean carmaker sold 690,177 units of the models in the domestic market, along with 318,627 units overseas, according to the company's data.

Hyundai, which launched the luxury brand in November 2015, saw the cumulative sales reach 500,000 units in May 2021.

In 2020, Genesis models achieved an annual sales record by surpassing the 100,000 mark, with a total of 132,450 units sold. Sales continued to grow to reach 215,128 units in 2022, the company added.

Over the January-August period of 2023, Hyundai sold 154,035 units of Genesis automobiles.

The most popular model so far was the G80 sedan launched in 2016, with its combined sales reaching 390,738.

Hyundai currently sells five sedans, two sport utility vehicles and three electric vehicles under the Genesis brand.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the Genesis electrified G80 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



