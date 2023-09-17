Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Libya aid

S. Korea offers US$2 mln in aid to flood-stricken Libya

19:28 September 17, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send US$2 million in humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Libya, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The aid will be sent via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the ministry said.

More than 13,300 people have died since a powerful typhoon struck Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna last Sunday and caused devastating flooding, according to the U.N.

"We hope this aid will help quickly stabilize the Libyan people who have suffered damage from the typhoon and flooding and help recovery efforts," the ministry said.

view larger image Debris covers a road in Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna on Sept. 16, 2023, after a powerful typhoon caused massive flooding in the area, in this photo released by the AFP. (Yonhap)

Debris covers a road in Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna on Sept. 16, 2023, after a powerful typhoon caused massive flooding in the area, in this photo released by the AFP. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK