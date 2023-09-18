Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:59 September 18, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korean leader Kim leaves Russia to return home (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Almost all teachers suffer bad words by students' parents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Sovereign debt rises to 22 million won per person due to low birth rate, tax income (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns of termination of N. Korea in case of nuclear attack (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gaya Tumuli gains UNESCO World Heritage status (Segye Times)
-- Opposition leader's hunger strike enters 18th day, worsening political conflict with ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office slams Moon administration as 'deceptive government' for data manipulation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says international community will be more united against N. Korea-Russia cooperation (Hankyoreh)
-- Sovereign debt more than doubled in past decade to 22 million won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust' in interview (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential office criticizes Moon administration as 'deceptive government' for data manipulation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon criticizes North-Russia cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Still no exit in sight for opposition leader's hunger strike (Korea Herald)
-- Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK