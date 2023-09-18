SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korean leader Kim leaves Russia to return home (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Almost all teachers suffer bad words by students' parents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Sovereign debt rises to 22 million won per person due to low birth rate, tax income (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns of termination of N. Korea in case of nuclear attack (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gaya Tumuli gains UNESCO World Heritage status (Segye Times)
-- Opposition leader's hunger strike enters 18th day, worsening political conflict with ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office slams Moon administration as 'deceptive government' for data manipulation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says international community will be more united against N. Korea-Russia cooperation (Hankyoreh)
-- Sovereign debt more than doubled in past decade to 22 million won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust' in interview (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential office criticizes Moon administration as 'deceptive government' for data manipulation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon criticizes North-Russia cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Still no exit in sight for opposition leader's hunger strike (Korea Herald)
-- Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican (Korea Times)
(END)