Jason Yu's debut film 'Sleep' surpasses 1 mln admissions

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Director Jason Yu's debut film "Sleep" topped the local box office for the second consecutive week, having surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers, data showed Monday.

The Korean horror thriller film attracted 313,000 viewers between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 38.7 percent of box office sales over the weekend, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

The low-budget movie topped 1 million admissions Sunday, the 12th day of its release, having crossed the break-even point set approximately at 800,000 admissions.

The film starring Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi tells a story of newlyweds whose lives turn to horror as the husband shows strange behavior while asleep.

"Sleep" was screened at Cannes Critics' Week section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which focuses on the first and second films by emerging directors.



view larger image The poster of Korean horror thriller "Sleep" is seen in this photo provided by its distributor, Lotte Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)