Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #KOSPI

Seoul shares open lower ahead of Fed meeting

09:22 September 18, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started weaker Monday as investors take a cautious approach ahead of a U.S. rate-setting meeting later this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 10.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,590.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Federal Reserve will hold the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Tuesday and Wednesday and likely hold key rates steady.

But the market expects the U.S. central bank may deliver one more rate hike this year, given the solid economic recovery of the world's largest economy.

In Seoul, market heavyweights led the early decline, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics tumbling 0.97 percent and SK hynix, the second-largest share in terms of market cap, shedding 0.08 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.31 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia retreated 0.75 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 1.56 percent, and Samsung SDI retreated 0.86 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,328.3 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.4 won from Friday's close.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK