Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lee over development, N.K. remittance scandals

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on breach of trust, bribery and other charges related to a scandal-ridden land development scandal and allegations of his involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office made the request, accusing Lee of committing breach of trust worth 20 billion won (US$15.06 million) by giving special treatment to a private developer in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong district apartment project between 2014 and 2015, when he was serving as the city's mayor.
Lee is also suspected of asking Ssangbangwool Group, an underwear maker, to illegally transfer $8 million to North Korea between 2019 and 2020, when he was serving as Gyeonggi Province governor, through his deputy to facilitate his visit to the North and push for a joint smart farm project between his province and Pyongyang.
A court hearing on Lee's arrest warrant can be held only after the National Assembly approves his arrest motion in a plenary vote.
